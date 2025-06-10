Threw a Molotov cocktail at someone else's house to get revenge: a man in Kyiv region received a suspicion notice

In the Kyiv region, a man was detained and notified of suspicion for throwing a bottle with flammable liquid into the house of a fellow villager for revenge, the National Police in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the village of Slobidka, a 21-year-old local resident, in order to take revenge, threw a bottle with flammable liquid onto the yard of a fellow villager. The perpetrator faces up to 10 years of imprisonment for the crime," the statement reads.

Police preliminarily established that a conflict arose between two young men. "In order to take revenge, the 21-year-old young man took a bottle with flammable liquid and threw it into the yard of the 19-year-old opponent's house. The fire was extinguished on its own, but the fire damaged the facade of the house," the police noted.

Police officers identified and detained the suspect in a procedural manner.

Investigators informed the perpetrator of suspicion of intentional damage to someone else's property by arson (Part 2, Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

