Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Threw a dog off a bridge: woman in Kyiv region faces up to 8 years in prison

Threw a dog off a bridge: woman in Kyiv region faces up to 8 years in prison

Kyiv

 • 12947 views

A 65-year-old resident of Yagotyn is suspected of throwing her dog off a railroad pedestrian bridge. The animal was injured and provided with medical assistance. The woman faces up to 8 years in prison for cruelty to animals.

In Kyiv region, a woman is suspected of cruelty to animal - of throwing her own dog off a railway pedestrian bridge, the regional police department reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In Yahotyn, a 65-year-old local resident threw her own dog, a mestizo, off a railway pedestrian bridge. A concerned citizen reported the incident to the police. The offender faces up to eight years in prison," the police said on Telegram.

Law enforcement officers reportedly found that when the woman was walking across the railroad bridge, the dog began to interfere with the owner's movement, following close to her feet. "Then the defendant lifted the animal over the railing and threw it off," the police said.

"According to the expert's opinion, the dog was injured as a result of falling on the station platform," the police said.

Thanks to the joint efforts of concerned citizens and volunteers, the animal was provided with the necessary assistance. Currently, the dog is under the supervision of a pet volunteer.

Investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion of cruelty to animals committed with particular cruelty (Part 3 of Art. 299 of the Criminal Code). The investigation is ongoing.

In Odesa region cruelty to stray kittens reported: police launch investigation19.08.24, 14:11 • 22992 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society

Contact us about advertising