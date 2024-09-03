Threw a dog off a bridge: woman in Kyiv region faces up to 8 years in prison

In Kyiv region, a woman is suspected of cruelty to animal - of throwing her own dog off a railway pedestrian bridge, the regional police department reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"In Yahotyn, a 65-year-old local resident threw her own dog, a mestizo, off a railway pedestrian bridge. A concerned citizen reported the incident to the police. The offender faces up to eight years in prison," the police said on Telegram.

Law enforcement officers reportedly found that when the woman was walking across the railroad bridge, the dog began to interfere with the owner's movement, following close to her feet. "Then the defendant lifted the animal over the railing and threw it off," the police said.

"According to the expert's opinion, the dog was injured as a result of falling on the station platform," the police said.

Thanks to the joint efforts of concerned citizens and volunteers, the animal was provided with the necessary assistance. Currently, the dog is under the supervision of a pet volunteer.

Investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion of cruelty to animals committed with particular cruelty (Part 3 of Art. 299 of the Criminal Code). The investigation is ongoing.

