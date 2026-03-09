Three young men detained in Kyiv for brutally beating a passerby in an underpass

$43.730.0850.540.36
04:44 PM • 1474 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 11785 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 22066 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 14604 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35060 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29057 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45933 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65089 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 107680 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55996 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30464 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39615 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27696 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11434 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16093 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16272 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27875 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35060 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39791 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 107680 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 1336 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 3518 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 3656 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11566 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30594 views
Fox News

Three young men detained in Kyiv for brutally beating a passerby in an underpass

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

Drunk assailants inflicted severe head and body injuries on a 46-year-old man. The attackers have been detained and face up to ten years in prison.

Three young men detained in Kyiv for brutally beating a passerby in an underpass

For inflicting grievous bodily harm on a passerby, the perpetrators ended up in a pre-trial detention center, and the victim is currently in the hospital with severe injuries. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison for their actions. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Recently, the Kyiv police received a report from passers-by that three young men had beaten a man in an underpass on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street near the Teatralna metro station.

- the report says.

Employees of the Shevchenkivskyi police department conducted a series of investigative measures, analyzed recordings from "Safe City" surveillance cameras, and with the help of criminal analysis specialists, identified the offenders. They turned out to be local residents aged 23, 25, and 31.

Law enforcement officers established that the young men, while intoxicated, provoked a conflict with a 46-year-old passerby.

The dispute escalated into a fight, during which the offenders inflicted numerous blows with their hands and feet to the man's head and torso. The victim was hospitalized with multiple injuries.

All three perpetrators were detained by law enforcement officers in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Currently, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office, have notified them of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to ten years.

During the investigation, the suspects will remain in custody.

In Kyiv, men were fictitiously registered as "scientists" at universities to avoid mobilization - SBI09.03.26, 16:43 • 1522 views

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv