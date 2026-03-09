Three young men detained in Kyiv for brutally beating a passerby in an underpass

For inflicting grievous bodily harm on a passerby, the perpetrators ended up in a pre-trial detention center, and the victim is currently in the hospital with severe injuries. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison for their actions. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Recently, the Kyiv police received a report from passers-by that three young men had beaten a man in an underpass on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street near the Teatralna metro station. - the report says.

Employees of the Shevchenkivskyi police department conducted a series of investigative measures, analyzed recordings from "Safe City" surveillance cameras, and with the help of criminal analysis specialists, identified the offenders. They turned out to be local residents aged 23, 25, and 31.

Law enforcement officers established that the young men, while intoxicated, provoked a conflict with a 46-year-old passerby.

The dispute escalated into a fight, during which the offenders inflicted numerous blows with their hands and feet to the man's head and torso. The victim was hospitalized with multiple injuries.

All three perpetrators were detained by law enforcement officers in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Currently, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office, have notified them of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to ten years.

During the investigation, the suspects will remain in custody.

