Three years of pain and hope: how the Vadym Stolar Foundation helps Ukrainians during a full-scale war

Volunteers of the Vadym Stolar Foundation told how they have been helping Ukrainian military and civilians for three years since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

"Our Foundation was established back in 2020 to help doctors fight the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on February 24, 2022, we, like the rest of Ukraine, switched to military operations and began to help our defenders and the people who became victims of this brutal war. Over the past three years, we have come a long way - from small "here and now" projects to organizing systemic support for the military and civilians. We have launched many new projects and programs aimed not only at physical but also at psychological support for Ukrainians, and have established cooperation with other specialized organizations," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer at the Foundation.

Over the past three years, 3,000,000 Ukrainians from all over the country have participated in the Foundation's projects and programs.

Among the largest projects of the Vadym Stolar Foundation is "++ for the Armed Forces" aimed at helping the military on the front line. "Recover, which provides psycho-emotional support to families with children affected by the war. "Grant for an Important Cause, which finances projects of specialized organizations that specialize in various areas of physical and psychological support for people. "Stories of the Strong, which recreates real events from the lives of Ukrainians affected by the war, whose voices are heard not only in Ukraine but also around the world.

The Foundation regularly organizes humanitarian missions with food parcels to different cities of Ukraine, including: Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, and other hot spots, as well as places of residence of internally displaced persons in western Ukraine.

"For three years, Ukraine has been fighting for its future and independence in the face of a full-scale invasion. During this time, the whole world has witnessed the incredible heroism, unity and thirst for freedom of Ukrainians. I am grateful to all those who are defending our country today, to those who are helping the military and civilians in the rear. I am grateful to the volunteers of our Foundation who have been providing support to those who need it most since the first days of the full-scale invasion. Let's keep up the good work and keep on working with hope for peace and faith in the restoration and prosperity of Ukraine!" said Vadym Stolar, the founder of the Foundation.