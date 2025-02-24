Three years of pain and hope: how the Vadym Stolar Foundation helps Ukrainians during a full-scale war

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Three years of pain and hope: how the Vadym Stolar Foundation helps Ukrainians during a full-scale war

Three years of pain and hope: how the Vadym Stolar Foundation helps Ukrainians during a full-scale war

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the three years of war, the Vadym Stolar Foundation has helped 3 million Ukrainians through various support projects. The organization supplies the military, provides psychological assistance, and conducts humanitarian missions in different regions of Ukraine.

Volunteers of the Vadym Stolar Foundation told how they have been helping Ukrainian military and civilians for three years since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

"Our Foundation was established back in 2020 to help doctors fight the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on February 24, 2022, we, like the rest of Ukraine, switched to military operations and began to help our defenders and the people who became victims of this brutal war. Over the past three years, we have come a long way - from small "here and now" projects to organizing systemic support for the military and civilians. We have launched many new projects and programs aimed not only at physical but also at psychological support for Ukrainians, and have established cooperation with other specialized organizations," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer at the Foundation.

Over the past three years, 3,000,000 Ukrainians from all over the country have participated in the Foundation's projects and programs.

Among the largest projects of the Vadym Stolar Foundation is "++ for the Armed Forces" aimed at helping the military on the front line. "Recover, which provides psycho-emotional support to families with children affected by the war. "Grant for an Important Cause, which finances projects of specialized organizations that specialize in various areas of physical and psychological support for people. "Stories of the Strong, which recreates real events from the lives of Ukrainians affected by the war, whose voices are heard not only in Ukraine but also around the world.

The Foundation regularly organizes humanitarian missions with food parcels to different cities of Ukraine, including: Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, and other hot spots, as well as places of residence of internally displaced persons in western Ukraine. 

"For three years, Ukraine has been fighting for its future and independence in the face of a full-scale invasion. During this time, the whole world has witnessed the incredible heroism, unity and thirst for freedom of Ukrainians. I am grateful to all those who are defending our country today, to those who are helping the military and civilians in the rear. I am grateful to the volunteers of our Foundation who have been providing support to those who need it most since the first days of the full-scale invasion. Let's keep up the good work and keep on working with hope for peace and faith in the restoration and prosperity of Ukraine!" said Vadym Stolar, the founder of the Foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Sums
Kharkiv

Three years of pain and hope: how the Vadym Stolar Foundation helps Ukrainians during a full-scale war