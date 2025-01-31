Three wounded in Sumy region overnight due to Russian attacks

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 40663 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74578 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103961 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107197 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125625 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102729 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131077 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103627 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113349 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116944 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99432 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 27994 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114038 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 33952 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108510 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 40693 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125627 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131078 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163674 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153672 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6903 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13014 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108510 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114038 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138951 views
Three wounded in Sumy region overnight due to Russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28372 views

The occupants shelled Khotyn, Krasnopil and Shalyhyne communities, making 13 explosions. Three civilians were wounded in the attacks and a private house was damaged.

Russian troops shelled three communities in Sumy region overnight, wounding three civilians and damaging a house, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired three times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 13 explosions were recorded," the statement said.

As indicated, Khotyn, Krasnopil and Shalyhyne communities were subjected to hostile attacks:

  • Khotyn community: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion). A civilian was wounded as a result of the shelling.
    • Krasnopilska community: a UAV attack took place (1 explosion). Two civilians were wounded. A private residential building was damaged.
      • Shalyhyne community: Russians dropped 11 mines on the community's territory.

        59 drones out of more than a hundred launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine31.01.25, 09:25 • 21102 views

        Julia Shramko

        War
        sumySums

