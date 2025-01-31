Three wounded in Sumy region overnight due to Russian attacks

Russian troops shelled three communities in Sumy region overnight, wounding three civilians and damaging a house, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired three times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 13 explosions were recorded," the statement said.

As indicated, Khotyn, Krasnopil and Shalyhyne communities were subjected to hostile attacks:

Khotyn community: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion). A civilian was wounded as a result of the shelling.

Krasnopilska community: a UAV attack took place (1 explosion). Two civilians were wounded. A private residential building was damaged.

Shalyhyne community: Russians dropped 11 mines on the community's territory.

