Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 11382 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
07:16 AM • 27618 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 42805 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 75621 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 54374 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 46438 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 71964 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 129809 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 62523 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86913 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Three trucks collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway, there are casualties: proceedings initiated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

A road accident involving three trucks occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Buzova. Two drivers sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized.

Three trucks collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway, there are casualties: proceedings initiated

Today, three trucks collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway, two drivers were injured and taken to the hospital, a criminal case has been opened, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, at about 04:15, on the highway near the village of Buzova, a road accident occurred involving three cargo vehicles. According to preliminary data, a 55-year-old driver of a Daf XF truck lost control, as a result of which he collided with a Mercedes parked on the roadside and another Mercedes Atego truck," the police said.

Accident involving two trucks on Zhytomyr highway: traffic impeded24.07.25, 09:46 • 1692 views

As stated, "as a result of the collision, the driver of the Daf XF truck and the 31-year-old driver of the parked vehicle sustained bodily injuries." The drivers were taken to a medical facility for assistance.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact (Part 1, Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Over 1300 Ukrainians died in road accidents in six months: main causes announced23.07.25, 09:55 • 47662 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv
Tesla
