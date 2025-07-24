Three trucks collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway, there are casualties: proceedings initiated

Today, three trucks collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway, two drivers were injured and taken to the hospital, a criminal case has been opened, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, at about 04:15, on the highway near the village of Buzova, a road accident occurred involving three cargo vehicles. According to preliminary data, a 55-year-old driver of a Daf XF truck lost control, as a result of which he collided with a Mercedes parked on the roadside and another Mercedes Atego truck," the police said.

As stated, "as a result of the collision, the driver of the Daf XF truck and the 31-year-old driver of the parked vehicle sustained bodily injuries." The drivers were taken to a medical facility for assistance.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact (Part 1, Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

