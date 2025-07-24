$41.770.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
56%
748mm
Accident involving two trucks on Zhytomyr highway: traffic impeded

Kyiv • UNN

796 views

 • 796 views

An accident involving two trucks occurred at km 34 of the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Buzova. Traffic is impeded in the direction of Kyiv, with bypass via the far left lane.

Accident involving two trucks on Zhytomyr highway: traffic impeded

An accident involving two trucks occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway within the Kyiv region, complicating traffic, the regional patrol police reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, at the 34th km of the Kyiv-Chop highway (near the village of Buzova), a road traffic accident occurred involving two freight vehicles. Vehicle traffic is complicated in the direction of Kyiv

- the patrol officers reported.

The bypass, as indicated, is carried out via the far left lane. Patrol officers are regulating traffic and securing the scene.

Drivers were urged to plan their routes taking this information into account.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv
