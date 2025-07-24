Accident involving two trucks on Zhytomyr highway: traffic impeded

An accident involving two trucks occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway within the Kyiv region, complicating traffic, the regional patrol police reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, at the 34th km of the Kyiv-Chop highway (near the village of Buzova), a road traffic accident occurred involving two freight vehicles. Vehicle traffic is complicated in the direction of Kyiv - the patrol officers reported.

The bypass, as indicated, is carried out via the far left lane. Patrol officers are regulating traffic and securing the scene.

Drivers were urged to plan their routes taking this information into account.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents