Three people wounded in Kupiansk due to Russian shelling

The Russian army attacked Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region three times on Sunday, July 6, injuring three people. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that around 2:20 PM, the Russian army struck the city with an FPV drone.

A household was damaged, a 73-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury - the post says.

At 5:10 PM, Russian occupiers carried out an artillery shelling of the city.

A 56-year-old man is in acute shock. As a result of the attack, an apartment building was damaged - the prosecutor's office reported.

In the evening, at 8:40 PM, the Russian army struck the city again. A private residential building caught fire. A 67-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and acoustic trauma and was hospitalized.

It is currently being clarified what kind of weapons the Russians used.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

Russian troops are actively conducting a summer offensive campaign in the Kharkiv region, intensifying assault operations in Vovchansk and Milove. The enemy is trying to expand the right-bank bridgehead across the Oskil River, but the Defense Forces are blocking its advance.

In Kharkiv and Kherson, rescuers were repeatedly attacked by the invader at the scene of a fire