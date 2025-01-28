Three people were injured in Kherson as a result of drone strikes - MBA

The occupiers attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with drones, as a result of which two men and one woman were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Three people were injured by enemy drones in Dniprovsky district. A 35-year-old man sustained concussion and a mine-blast injury. He turned to doctors himself. His condition is light. Further outpatient treatment - Mrochko said.

He also said that an 80-year-old woman with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds was taken to a hospital. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

Another wounded 57-year-old man was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to the right shoulder joint.

Yesterday, on January 27, the Russian army in Kherson attacked a tractor with a drone, killing a man.