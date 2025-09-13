Three people killed, five wounded in Russian shelling in Sumy region

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Sumy Oblast with drones and KABs. As a result of the shelling, three people died and five were injured. This was reported by the Sumy OVA, writes UNN.

During the day, from the morning of September 12 to the morning of September 13, 2025, Russian troops carried out 100 shellings of 42 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region. As a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory, 3 people died, and there are injured. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. - the report says.

As a result of a drone attack in Sumy, a 65-year-old man died, and in the Bytytske старостат of the Sumy community, two people died due to a missile strike – a 67-year-old and a 28-year-old man.

As a result of the Russian missile strike on the Bytytske старостат, 75-year-old and 62-year-old women were also injured, and two other injured women, aged 80 and 52, received assistance on the spot. In the Mykolaiv settlement community, a 30-year-old man was wounded as a result of a strike UAV hitting a truck.

In the Bilopillia community, a 72-year-old man, who was injured the day before by a UAV strike, sought medical help from doctors.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs, and UAV strikes: up to 20 KAB strikes, up to 20 VOG drops from UAVs, up to 20 UAV strikes.

The enemy also carried out missile strikes, FPV drone attacks, and artillery shelling on the territory of Sumy Oblast.

During the day, the air raid alert in the region lasted 23 hours and 25 minutes. Local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations from border communities, evacuated 13 people. - added the OVA.

