Three people killed, five wounded in Russian shelling in Sumy region

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
07:00 AM • 2160 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 15538 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 30394 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 23284 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 36746 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 45490 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 34515 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 34112 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23981 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 33072 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
"Something might 'accidentally' fly across the Atlantic": Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Russia's attack on PolandSeptember 12, 11:17 PM • 3484 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk region - "Skelya"PhotoSeptember 12, 11:58 PM • 4734 views
"No need to wait": US Congress can impose anti-Russian sanctions without Trump's approval - senatorSeptember 13, 12:52 AM • 5154 views
In Kyiv region, a man set fire to a garage with the owner and a car inside because he was refused a cigarettePhotoSeptember 13, 01:55 AM • 12215 views
Boris Johnson visited Odesa for the first time with Lord Ashcroft05:39 AM • 4286 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 2166 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 18158 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 21311 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 36750 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 20339 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Leonid Kuchma
Serhiy Lysak
Boris Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
United States
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 45490 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 39591 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 87140 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 48311 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 53755 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Three people killed, five wounded in Russian shelling in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Russian troops attacked Sumy region with drones and KABs, killing three people and wounding five. Shelling was recorded in 42 settlements of 16 communities.

Three people killed, five wounded in Russian shelling in Sumy region

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Sumy Oblast with drones and KABs. As a result of the shelling, three people died and five were injured. This was reported by the Sumy OVA, writes UNN.

During the day, from the morning of September 12 to the morning of September 13, 2025, Russian troops carried out 100 shellings of 42 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region. As a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory, 3 people died, and there are injured. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

- the report says.

As a result of a drone attack in Sumy, a 65-year-old man died, and in the Bytytske старостат of the Sumy community, two people died due to a missile strike – a 67-year-old and a 28-year-old man.

As a result of the Russian missile strike on the Bytytske старостат, 75-year-old and 62-year-old women were also injured, and two other injured women, aged 80 and 52, received assistance on the spot. In the Mykolaiv settlement community, a 30-year-old man was wounded as a result of a strike UAV hitting a truck.

In the Bilopillia community, a 72-year-old man, who was injured the day before by a UAV strike, sought medical help from doctors.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs, and UAV strikes: up to 20 KAB strikes, up to 20 VOG drops from UAVs, up to 20 UAV strikes.

The enemy also carried out missile strikes, FPV drone attacks, and artillery shelling on the territory of Sumy Oblast.

During the day, the air raid alert in the region lasted 23 hours and 25 minutes. Local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations from border communities, evacuated 13 people.

- added the OVA.

Damaged church and residential buildings: Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk region13.09.25, 09:12 • 1360 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Sumy