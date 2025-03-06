Threat of catastrophe: former CIA chief horrified by Trump's decision to stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The US has halted the transfer of satellite data for targeting HIMARS in Ukraine. Former CIA director John Brennan called it an unprecedented case in 35 years and warned of catastrophic consequences.
In an interview with Times Radio, former CIA chief John Brennan stated that in nearly 35 years of working in intelligence, he has never encountered such an approach.
Reports UNN citing Times Radio.
Former head of the American intelligence agency CIA John Brennan called the withholding of intelligence information for Ukraine blackmail and warned of "devastating consequences."
Throughout his career, which began during the presidency of Jimmy Carter (1977-1981), the transfer of intelligence information has not ceased for political reasons.
I think this could have catastrophic consequences on the battlefield if this continues further
The fact that the USA interrupted the transfer of information from its satellite surveillance yesterday afternoon was confirmed, in particular, by Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu.
French intelligence services have their own intelligence capabilities, the results of which they share with Ukraine.
Supplement
Europe will not be able to compensate for the loss of American military, security, and intelligence information, believes former head of the American intelligence agency CIA John Brennan.
UNN reported that the USA cut off a key intelligence line for Ukraine, stopping the transfer of data for targeting HIMARS. The decision took effect at 14:00 Kyiv time after the freezing of military aid by the Trump administration.