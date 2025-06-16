Threat level raised to maximum: State Department updates travel warning for Gaza Strip and Israel

The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, raising the threat level to the maximum - "do not visit". This is stated on the website of the US State Department, reports UNN.

As indicated on the State Department's website, the updated decision was issued due to the deteriorating security situation and the approval of the voluntary departure of family members of American diplomats and some non-essential personnel. As clarified by the State Department, permission to leave the Middle East was issued on June 14 due to the "unstable and unpredictable situation" in the region.

The State Department urged citizens not to travel to Israel due to armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest, to the West Bank due to terrorism and civil unrest, and to the Gaza Strip due to terrorism and armed conflict.

News of the Islamic Republic of Iran, part of Iran's state television broadcaster, reports on an attack by Israel.