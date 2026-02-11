Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money

A technical glitch was recorded in the operation of the Glovo platform, due to which the amount of tips for couriers was incorrectly debited. All overcharged funds will be fully returned to users. This was reported to UNN in a comment by Glovo.

A technical glitch was recorded in the operation of the Glovo platform, due to which the amount of tips for couriers was incorrectly debited from some users in various countries where the service is present. - the company stated

Glovo noted that they apologize for this situation and understand the users' indignation.

Currently, Glovo's technical specialists have completely eliminated this error. All overcharged funds will be fully returned to users. - the company added.

Context

The Glovo delivery service automatically charged thousands for "tips" for delivery. In particular, users say that the service charges from 5,000 to 11,000 hryvnias in "tips". In most cases, technical support did not respond, and banks refused to cancel the transaction. Some customers only received 1,000 hryvnias back in "tips."