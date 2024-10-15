This year, the state has already allocated UAH 28.2 billion for the payment of subsidies - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Shmyhal said that UAH 28.2 billion has been allocated for subsidies over the past nine months. Payments will continue, there are enough funds in the budget, and the amount of subsidies for the heating season is recalculated automatically.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 2.8 million families in Ukraine receive housing subsidies and benefits, and the state has allocated UAH 28.2 billion for these payments in the first nine months of this year. The Prime Minister assured that the payment of subsidies will continue, as the state budget has sufficient funds. Shmyhal said this during a government meeting, UNN reports .
Details
2.8 million families receive housing subsidies and benefits. In the first nine months of this year, the government allocated UAH 28.2 billion for these payments. This support will continue. The amount of payments for the heating season is automatically transferred by the Pension Fund. The state budget has sufficient funds
Recall
Ukrainians can receive a subsidy even if they have debts for housing and communal services. The condition for this is regular current payments and gradual repayment of the debt.