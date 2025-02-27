This will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries: Trump on fossil fuel deal with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that the agreement signed with Ukraine on fossil fuels will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries, UNN reports.

Details

"We cannot know (when the agreement on minerals will be signed - ed.). If we talk about rare earth minerals, which we really need, we will be doing a lot of work. We don't know what will happen, maybe when you dig there will be nothing, but it will be great for Ukraine because it's a great economic development project, good for both countries," Trump said.

Recall

