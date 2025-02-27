This will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries: Trump on fossil fuel deal with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced a future agreement with Ukraine on the extraction of rare earth minerals. According to him, this project will be beneficial for the economies of both countries.
US President Donald Trump said that the agreement signed with Ukraine on fossil fuels will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries, UNN reports.
Details
"We cannot know (when the agreement on minerals will be signed - ed.). If we talk about rare earth minerals, which we really need, we will be doing a lot of work. We don't know what will happen, maybe when you dig there will be nothing, but it will be great for Ukraine because it's a great economic development project, good for both countries," Trump said.
