"This issue was not raised at all": the CCD denied the information that the USA excluded the issue of restoring Ukraine's borders
Kyiv • UNN
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council denied the information about the USA excluding the issue of restoring Ukraine's borders from the negotiations. The Sky News report about the USA's unwillingness to discuss the borders of 2014 and 2022 is not true.
Information that the USA excluded the issue of restoring the borders of 2014 or 2022 from negotiations with Ukraine is not true. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
Today, information circulated online citing foreign sources that allegedly during the negotiation process in Saudi Arabia, the issue of a possible return of Ukraine to the borders that existed before the start of Russia's military aggression was excluded.
"It is claimed that American officials stated that they supposedly 'do not want to hear' any requests from Ukraine regarding the restoration of the borders of 2014 or 2022. The Center verified this information and found that it is not true. This issue was not raised at all," emphasized the CCD.
Context
A Sky News correspondent reported that the USA allegedly excluded the return of Ukraine to the borders of 2014 during the negotiations, and even to the beginning of 2022. American officials were said to have stated that they supposedly 'do not want to hear' about the restoration of Ukraine's borders.
Reminder
Ukrainian and American delegations are already holding an important meeting in Jeddah, with the agenda focused on the path to peace and bilateral relations between the two countries.