This is our leverage: Callas says there is no reason to lift sanctions against russia

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 113360 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 108661 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 116664 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 118700 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 144804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 144939 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103997 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113612 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117065 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 102218 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 127270 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 94393 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 103258 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 100532 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 113474 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 144897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 145000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 175169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 164710 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 100532 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 103258 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 127270 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 126316 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 144169 views
This is our leverage: Callas says there is no reason to lift sanctions against russia

This is our leverage: Callas says there is no reason to lift sanctions against russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32050 views

The EU foreign policy chief opposed the lifting of sanctions against Russia. Hungary intends to block the extension of sanctions until negotiations with Trump's team.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday that there is no reason to lift sanctions against Russia, reports UNN citing Barrons.

“We definitely need sanctions. It's our leverage and it would be very strange to give it up,” Callas told reporters.

“Nothing has changed. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has not changed his goals, and nothing has changed on the ground. Therefore, there is no reason to lift the sanctions.

The EU has imposed 15 rounds of unprecedented sanctions against Muscovy since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The next decision to extend the sanctions must be taken unanimously by the 27 EU member states by January 31.

But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - one of Trump's closest EU allies and Russia's friendliest leader - has refused to agree to an extension pending talks with Trump's team after he takes office.

Orban wants to "throw" sanctions against the Russian Federation "out the window" against the backdrop of Trump's arrival17.01.2025, 13:36 • 30531 view

Orban said on Friday that Brussels must adapt to the changed situation because “a new era is beginning.

“It's time to throw sanctions out the window and establish a system of relations with russia without sanctions. This is still a long way off, but we have to work on it,” he told state radio in his regular interview.

“Right now the signals from Brussels are not encouraging,” he added.

Trump, who takes office on Monday, has promised to strike a deal to quickly end the war in Ukraine, raising fears he could force Kiev to make painful concessions to Moscow.

trump's nominee for treasury secretary does not rule out new tough sanctions against russia16.01.2025, 22:33 • 55124 views

“Whatever the negotiations are, we will be in a much weaker position” if sanctions are lifted prematurely, Kallas said.

“I also don't think it's in the interest of the United States to waive sanctions right now.

European diplomats are concerned about the delay on Hungary's part as time counts down to the expiration of sanctions at the end of the month.

If the measures are not implemented, it could allow Moscow to seize more than 200 billion euros ($205 billion) of frozen central bank assets in Europe.

Meanwhile, Moscow has shown no sign of easing its brutal onslaught of territory seizures in eastern Ukraine, which has resulted in the destruction of a number of towns and villages.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

