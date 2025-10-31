Proposals to reduce the number of pharmacies in Ukraine are absurd and have nothing to do with a market economy. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by economic expert Oleh Hetman.

Periodically, proposals from some people's deputies and drug manufacturers regarding the need to reduce the number of pharmacies are heard in the information space. However, according to the economic expert, economic competition should determine such a need.

This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine - said Oleh Hetman.

According to him, if competition is excessive, pharmacies themselves will shrink. If demand is high and there are not enough pharmacies, more will open.

And the deputies who propose to reduce something manually are just some communists, socialists who need to try their capabilities in North Korea or Venezuela - Hetman believes.

"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine

Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in the country. People interviewed by UNN journalists believe that such an initiative will not only limit access to medicines but also lead to an increase in drug prices.