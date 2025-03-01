“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
US National Security Advisor Mike Walz tells Zelenskyy that his visits are undesirable after a tense meeting with Trump. The new US administration intends to change its approach to Ukraine.
US National Security Advisor Mike Walz said that after a tense meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the White House, he told the Ukrainian leader that he was no longer welcome in the presidential administration. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
In an interview with Fox News, Walz noted that after the press release, the American side almost unanimously concluded that further negotiations "would only roll back the situation.
In particular, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials reportedly "told the president - virtually unanimously - that after this insult in the Oval Office, we just don't see how this can move forward, that any further engagement from this point forward will only be rolling backwards.
According to CNN, Walz was then asked to convey that Zelensky was no longer welcome.
When asked by Fox News whether Zelensky realized what had happened, Walz replied: "No, he did not. To be honest, his team did. His ambassador and his counselor were practically - I mean, they were practically in tears, wanting this to move forward. But Zelensky was still arguing.
Walz said he told Zelensky: "Time is not on your side here. Time is not on your side on the battlefield. Time is not on your side in terms of the global situation, and, most importantly, U.S. assistance and taxpayer tolerance are not unlimited.
Zelenskiy, he added, "did not receive a memo that there is a new sheriff in town. This is a new president, and we are determined to use a new approach to peace.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.