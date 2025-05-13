This is a narrative of the Russians that I allegedly cannot talk to Putin - Zelenskyy

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15816 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 39102 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40437 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91918 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 55116 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115730 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117360 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87862 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64761 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63603 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 61671 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57025 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52182 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43051 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 58090 views
Publications

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 8922 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91934 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115741 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117365 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 139482 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43549 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52651 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57465 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 62088 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 56560 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

This is a narrative of the Russians that I allegedly cannot talk to Putin - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is spreading a narrative that he cannot negotiate with Putin. He emphasized that it is his constitutional right and duty.

This is a narrative of the Russians that I allegedly cannot talk to Putin - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the narrative that he allegedly cannot negotiate with dictator Vladimir Putin was launched by the Russians. The head of state added that conducting such negotiations is his constitutional right and duty. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference, UNN reports.

This is a "Russian" narrative that I allegedly cannot speak with Putin. I enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council by decree. Ukraine received many ultimatums from Russia, namely from Putin. It started when Mr. Medvedchuk's people (there are relevant witnesses, records, etc.) represented Putin's interests, speaking directly to me by phone at the most difficult moment when we were under blockade. They talked about how to surrender Ukraine, territories, etc.

- explained the president.

Zelenskyy also added that according to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, which I approved, only he, as the head of state, could negotiate with Putin.

There were many such ultimatums. These people communicated with Putin and wanted to represent Ukraine's interests. There were many such platforms, not one or two. Many. And by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, I approved that only I can fulfill such a mission according to the Constitution of Ukraine. No one but me can negotiate on the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine, our course. No one but me can negotiate with the leader of Russia or other countries

- emphasized the president.

Supplement

Zelenskyy stated that if Russian dictator Putin does not arrive in Turkey, sanctions should be imposed against the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$103,194.50
S&P 500
$5,886.16
Tesla
$322.42
Газ TTF
$35.64
Золото
$3,247.95
Ethereum
$2,543.90