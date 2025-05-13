This is a narrative of the Russians that I allegedly cannot talk to Putin - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the narrative that he allegedly cannot negotiate with dictator Vladimir Putin was launched by the Russians. The head of state added that conducting such negotiations is his constitutional right and duty. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference, UNN reports.

This is a "Russian" narrative that I allegedly cannot speak with Putin. I enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council by decree. Ukraine received many ultimatums from Russia, namely from Putin. It started when Mr. Medvedchuk's people (there are relevant witnesses, records, etc.) represented Putin's interests, speaking directly to me by phone at the most difficult moment when we were under blockade. They talked about how to surrender Ukraine, territories, etc. - explained the president.

Zelenskyy also added that according to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, which I approved, only he, as the head of state, could negotiate with Putin.

There were many such ultimatums. These people communicated with Putin and wanted to represent Ukraine's interests. There were many such platforms, not one or two. Many. And by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, I approved that only I can fulfill such a mission according to the Constitution of Ukraine. No one but me can negotiate on the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine, our course. No one but me can negotiate with the leader of Russia or other countries - emphasized the president.

Zelenskyy stated that if Russian dictator Putin does not arrive in Turkey, sanctions should be imposed against the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.