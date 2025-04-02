"This is a Muscovite name": The NBU explained the importance of replacing kopecks with steps
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the NBU, Andriy Pyshny, stated that the name "kopeck" is used in Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories. He noted that the transition to "steps" should have taken place in the early 90s.
The Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andriy Pyshnyy, stated the importance of introducing coins with a different name – shah – instead of kopecks.
He stated this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, reports UNN.
Details
Pyshnyy noted that the name "kopeck" is mostly used in Russia, Belarus, and the territories temporarily occupied by the Kremlin. According to him, the transition to "shahs" should have taken place in the early 1990s, that is, after the restoration of Independence. But the political elites of that time lacked the will, said Pyshnyy.
Kopeck is a Muscovite name. It remained only in Moscow, Minsk, and in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia. The rest of the republics that were part of the former Soviet Union got rid of it. In 1992, we even minted the first trial batch of shah coins. They were supposed to become a full part of the Ukrainian hryvnia, but then we lacked the political will
According to Pyshnyy, after the Verkhovna Rada adopts a relevant decision, the National Bank will start minting shahs and stop producing kopecks.
Let us remind you
