They planned a sabotage in Rivne: SBU detained two terrorists

Officers of the SBU Office in Rivne region detained two terrorists and prevented them from committing terrorist acts. This was reported to the Rivne Vechirne newspaper by the spokeswoman for the Rivne regional SBU, Anna Svintsitska-Savchuk, UNN reports.

Today, the SBU Office in Rivne region conducted a large-scale special operation - detained two terrorists and prevented them from committing terrorist acts. A set of relevant investigative and anti-terrorist actions is being carried out, details will be announced later - Svintsitska-Savchuk said.

Recall

On Saturday, February 1, an explosion occurred in the Rivne territorial recruitment center , killing one person. Six other people were injured, and law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene.