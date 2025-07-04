They transferred military personnel to the rear for $15,000: fraudsters exposed for abusing their work in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Suspects in organizing a scheme to transfer servicemen from combat units to rear units were detained while receiving part of the illicit gain.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with SBU officers, with the operational support of the SBU Military Counterintelligence, exposed two brothers who, thanks to their connections in the Main Military Clinical Hospital, established a mechanism for transferring servicemen from combat units to rear units.

According to the investigation, the suspects sought "clients" for whom they provided fictitious medical documentation in exchange for illicit gain. This opened the way for false diagnoses of existing diseases and provided grounds for transfer from combat units to rear units. Such "services" cost 15 thousand US dollars.

The defendants were notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and abuse of influence (Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing pre-trial detention as a preventive measure is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

A scheme for transferring military personnel to the rear for money has been exposed. Among the defendants is a former deputy chief of staff of one of the commands of the branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The cost of the service was 8 thousand dollars.