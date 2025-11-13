They rode motor-cultivators for pensions and groceries: the Prosecutor General's Office on the deadly Russian drone strike on civilians in Kharkiv Oblast

$42.040.02
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13638 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 16271 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 22060 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 25980 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 28102 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 24574 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 20320 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55008 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78670 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 72088 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Menu
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 10957 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 11856 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13661 views
Publications
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13661 views
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13650 views
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13650 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 88842 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 107390 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 88842 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 107390 views
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 45855 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 46261 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 36670 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 75420 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 75288 views
They rode motor-cultivators for pensions and groceries: the Prosecutor General's Office on the deadly Russian drone strike on civilians in Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian FPV drone attacked a group of civilians who were going for pensions and humanitarian aid. Three people died, and one was injured.

They rode motor-cultivators for pensions and groceries: the Prosecutor General's Office on the deadly Russian drone strike on civilians in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attacked civilians who were going to get their pensions and groceries. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, three people died, and an investigation has been launched, UNN reports.

Details

On the morning of November 13, a group of local residents was traveling on homemade motor cultivators to Borova to receive pensions and humanitarian aid. Near Novoplatonivka, one of the motor cultivators was hit by a Russian FPV drone.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, two women died on the spot, and another man died on the way to the hospital. One person was injured.

Prosecutors, together with law enforcement officers, are documenting the war crime and establishing all the circumstances of another Russian attack on civilians.

Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv and Kharkiv region on the morning of November 13: there are dead and wounded13.11.25, 12:39 • 1368 views

Recall

On the morning of November 13, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv region and Mykolaiv: there are dead and wounded, and destruction has also been recorded.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Mykolaiv