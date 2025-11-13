They rode motor-cultivators for pensions and groceries: the Prosecutor General's Office on the deadly Russian drone strike on civilians in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attacked civilians who were going to get their pensions and groceries. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, three people died, and an investigation has been launched, UNN reports.

On the morning of November 13, a group of local residents was traveling on homemade motor cultivators to Borova to receive pensions and humanitarian aid. Near Novoplatonivka, one of the motor cultivators was hit by a Russian FPV drone.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, two women died on the spot, and another man died on the way to the hospital. One person was injured.

Prosecutors, together with law enforcement officers, are documenting the war crime and establishing all the circumstances of another Russian attack on civilians.

Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

