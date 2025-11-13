Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv and Kharkiv region on the morning of November 13: there are dead and wounded

On the morning of November 13, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv Oblast and Mykolaiv: there are dead and wounded, and destruction has also been recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the heads of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regional military administrations, Vitaliy Kim and Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

According to Vitaliy Kim, six people were wounded as a result of a morning Shahed drone attack on Mykolaiv. Three of them are in serious condition.

He later reported that industrial infrastructure in the city was under attack.

Meanwhile, Oleh Syniehubov stated that the Russians attacked civilians in the Borova community.

As a result of the Russian strike near the village of Bohuslavka, two people died and two more were injured. Preliminary, the occupiers hit a motor-block with a drone. The injured were hospitalized, and medics are providing them with the necessary assistance. - stated the head of the OVA.

He later added that one of the injured died in an emergency medical vehicle. Another injured person is currently receiving necessary medical care from medics.

Recall

On the night of November 13, Odesa Oblast suffered another massive attack by Russian drones, destroying the roof of a railway repair shop.