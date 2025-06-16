$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 17480 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 49609 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 54362 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 67630 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 144636 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 73882 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 74145 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59321 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56120 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76571 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
They Promise Prisoner Exchange for Money and Rob Families: Ombudsman Warned of Increased Fraud

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

The Ombudsman warns about fraudsters who exploit prisoner exchange schemes and extort money from families. They impersonate government officials and demand money for inclusion in exchange lists.

They Promise Prisoner Exchange for Money and Rob Families: Ombudsman Warned of Increased Fraud

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets warned about the activation of fraudsters who use new cynical schemes, including hostile IPSOs, to manipulate families of prisoners of war and missing persons. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights reported on Telegram, UNN writes. 

Unfortunately, recently we have been recording the activation of fraudsters again, who are trying to take advantage of the difficult emotional state of the families of our Defenders

- said Dmytro Lubinets.

He cited the most common schemes used by criminals:

  • "inclusion in the exchange list": fraudsters pose as representatives of official structures and promise to include the Defender in the exchange list for money;
    • "your relative is in the hospital": fraudsters claim that the soldier is in serious condition and needs urgent treatment, for which funds must be transferred immediately;
      • Extortion and intimidation: attackers call relatives with threats and exert psychological pressure;
        • extortion of bank details: under the guise of "assistance" they try to gain access to cards to which payments are received.

          Separately, the Ombudsman singled out a new dangerous scheme, which is an information and psychological operation of the aggressor.

          Families are urged to send mass appeals to state and international structures, send evidence (photos/screenshots of letters) in private messages, and distribute these "instructions" in chats of families of missing persons

          - he explained.

          Dmytro Lubinets stressed that these actions have nothing to do with the real exchange procedure, and their goal is to "sow panic, destabilize society and discredit state bodies".

          I emphasize once again that the issue of exchange is the exclusive competence of the state. There are no "paid contributions"

          - Lubinets emphasized and called on to immediately contact law enforcement agencies in case of suspicious situations.

          We will remind

          On June 14, soldiers and fighters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system who had been in captivity since 2022 returned to Ukraine. 

          russia plans to intensify the discrediting of Ukraine in the final stage of prisoner of war exchanges - Foreign Intelligence Service16.06.25, 14:55 • 1488 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

          Society Crimes and emergencies
          Rustem Umerov
          Verkhovna Rada
          Ukraine
          Tesla
