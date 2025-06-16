russia plans to intensify the discrediting of Ukraine in the final stage of prisoner of war exchanges - Foreign Intelligence Service

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 3054 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 14530 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 29292 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 68493 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 54865 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 61440 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 55906 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 54385 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 75998 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 130347 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leaders08:36 AM • 12903 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 33678 views
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop 09:18 AM • 5998 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 60140 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 45798 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 46303 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 60695 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 136116 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 208082 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 265878 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 34122 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 66284 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 61796 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 159428 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 81826 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

russia plans to intensify the discrediting of Ukraine in the final stage of prisoner of war exchanges - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

russia plans to discredit Ukraine by provoking outrage in society with the authorities' actions regarding exchanges. The culmination of the campaign is scheduled for June 20 with the throwing in of false lists of the dead.

russia plans to intensify the discrediting of Ukraine in the final stage of prisoner of war exchanges - Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia plans to culminate its campaign to discredit Ukraine in the context of ongoing exchanges next week. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), writes UNN.

Details

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the decision to start the campaign was made personally by the President of the Russian Federation, and one of the first deputy heads of the Russian Presidential Administration is responsible for coordinating the actions of officials and the immediate "response" of the Russian media.

The purpose of the campaign is obvious - to provoke outrage in Ukrainian society (military and their families) by the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, to demoralize society, while discrediting Ukraine before the international community as a party that does not fulfill its obligations.

- the statement reads.

The SZRU also added that the entire pool of pro-Kremlin resources is maximally involved in the campaign in the Russian-language information space - from Simonyan and Solovyov to various kinds of "war correspondents" and "bloggers". In addition, pro-Russian proxies have joined in - European information resources: Hungarian publications Magyar Nemzet and Magyar Hírlap, Czech CZ24.news, Slovak Jednotné Slovensko and French-language Réseau International.

Their task is to spread Russian narratives and impose a Russian interpretation of the ongoing exchange. Among these narratives: "Ukraine refuses to accept the bodies of its dead", "the bodies of almost six thousand soldiers have not yet been returned to Ukraine", "relatives of the dead will have to wait due to the inaction of the Ukrainian authorities.

- the intelligence agency noted.

The culmination of the campaign is scheduled for the last days of the exchanges (tentatively June 20).

The final part of this should be a deliberate throwing into the media of distorted (false) lists of allegedly identified Russian dead Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. In this way, Russia hopes to provoke a wave of panic and outrage in Ukrainian society and shift responsibility for the crimes committed to the Ukrainian authorities.

- summarized in the SZRU.

Let us remind you

On June 16, the repatriation measures were completed: 1245 bodies were returned to Ukraine. Russia claims that they belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel. In total, 6,057 bodies were received.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9