russia plans to intensify the discrediting of Ukraine in the final stage of prisoner of war exchanges - Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia plans to culminate its campaign to discredit Ukraine in the context of ongoing exchanges next week. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), writes UNN.

Details

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the decision to start the campaign was made personally by the President of the Russian Federation, and one of the first deputy heads of the Russian Presidential Administration is responsible for coordinating the actions of officials and the immediate "response" of the Russian media.

The purpose of the campaign is obvious - to provoke outrage in Ukrainian society (military and their families) by the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, to demoralize society, while discrediting Ukraine before the international community as a party that does not fulfill its obligations. - the statement reads.

The SZRU also added that the entire pool of pro-Kremlin resources is maximally involved in the campaign in the Russian-language information space - from Simonyan and Solovyov to various kinds of "war correspondents" and "bloggers". In addition, pro-Russian proxies have joined in - European information resources: Hungarian publications Magyar Nemzet and Magyar Hírlap, Czech CZ24.news, Slovak Jednotné Slovensko and French-language Réseau International.

Their task is to spread Russian narratives and impose a Russian interpretation of the ongoing exchange. Among these narratives: "Ukraine refuses to accept the bodies of its dead", "the bodies of almost six thousand soldiers have not yet been returned to Ukraine", "relatives of the dead will have to wait due to the inaction of the Ukrainian authorities. - the intelligence agency noted.

The culmination of the campaign is scheduled for the last days of the exchanges (tentatively June 20).

The final part of this should be a deliberate throwing into the media of distorted (false) lists of allegedly identified Russian dead Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. In this way, Russia hopes to provoke a wave of panic and outrage in Ukrainian society and shift responsibility for the crimes committed to the Ukrainian authorities. - summarized in the SZRU.

Let us remind you

On June 16, the repatriation measures were completed: 1245 bodies were returned to Ukraine. Russia claims that they belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel. In total, 6,057 bodies were received.