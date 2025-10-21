"They eat dogs": a high-profile animal cruelty case is being investigated in Khmelnytskyi region

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
02:07 PM • 2682 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 10046 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 10103 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 14588 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 18646 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 20286 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 19624 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 18742 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17074 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
October 21, 07:32 AM • 15321 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0.9m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 12037 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 30292 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 30659 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 3822 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 11173 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 10046 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 30688 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 34806 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 42163 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 99249 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 11199 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 30321 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 24548 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 80791 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 75322 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Mushrooms
Shahed-136

"They eat dogs": a high-profile animal cruelty case is being investigated in Khmelnytskyi region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

Law enforcement officers are investigating a case of animal cruelty in the village of Vyshnevechyk after a statement by UAnimals. A local family is suspected of killing and eating dogs, but the facts have not yet been confirmed.

"They eat dogs": a high-profile animal cruelty case is being investigated in Khmelnytskyi region

In the village of Vyshnyvchyk, Kamianets-Podilskyi district, law enforcement officers are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a statement from lawyers of the animal protection organization UAnimals that a local family is killing and eating dogs, UNN writes with reference to the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to animal rights activists, in the village of Vyshnyvchyk, Khmelnytskyi region, a local family kills dogs and eats them, which the organization learned about through social media posts.

In the village of Vyshnyvchyk, Khmelnytskyi region, a family eats dogs. UAnimals lawyers filed a statement regarding cruel treatment. We learned about this terrible story from the posts of local resident Hanna Shmyhliuk in July of this year. According to the woman, her neighbors cruelly kill and eat dogs. Hanna saw one such case with her own eyes. The neighbors, however, claim that it is "a cure for tuberculosis" and that their child is sick.

- UAnimals reported.

As stated, the application was filed in July along with a request to initiate a pre-trial investigation into animal cruelty under Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 2-3 years with confiscation of animals.

The police started a pre-trial investigation but did not seize the animals. Ms. Hanna claims that the police had video from body cameras but did not attach it to the case materials. According to her, the video shows traces of blood at the crime scene, as well as other dogs in the yard.

Today, October 21, the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Prosecutor's Office announced that a pre-trial investigation has been launched in this case.

Kamianets-Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office is exercising procedural guidance in criminal proceedings regarding animal cruelty (Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the post says.

As stated, the reason for entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations was information published in a Telegram channel about dog killings in one of the villages of Kamianets-Podilskyi district.

Law enforcement officers add that the applicant and other witnesses have been questioned, the house of the family indicated by the applicant has been inspected, and relevant examinations have been appointed.

At present, facts of cruel treatment of animals have not been confirmed

 - the prosecutor's office reported.

Tied a dog to a car with a chain and dragged it – law enforcement officers informed the man of suspicion16.10.25, 19:27 • 3485 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Social network
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ukraine