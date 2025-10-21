"They eat dogs": a high-profile animal cruelty case is being investigated in Khmelnytskyi region

In the village of Vyshnyvchyk, Kamianets-Podilskyi district, law enforcement officers are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a statement from lawyers of the animal protection organization UAnimals that a local family is killing and eating dogs, UNN writes with reference to the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to animal rights activists, in the village of Vyshnyvchyk, Khmelnytskyi region, a local family kills dogs and eats them, which the organization learned about through social media posts.

In the village of Vyshnyvchyk, Khmelnytskyi region, a family eats dogs. UAnimals lawyers filed a statement regarding cruel treatment. We learned about this terrible story from the posts of local resident Hanna Shmyhliuk in July of this year. According to the woman, her neighbors cruelly kill and eat dogs. Hanna saw one such case with her own eyes. The neighbors, however, claim that it is "a cure for tuberculosis" and that their child is sick. - UAnimals reported.

As stated, the application was filed in July along with a request to initiate a pre-trial investigation into animal cruelty under Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 2-3 years with confiscation of animals.

The police started a pre-trial investigation but did not seize the animals. Ms. Hanna claims that the police had video from body cameras but did not attach it to the case materials. According to her, the video shows traces of blood at the crime scene, as well as other dogs in the yard.

Today, October 21, the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Prosecutor's Office announced that a pre-trial investigation has been launched in this case.

Kamianets-Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office is exercising procedural guidance in criminal proceedings regarding animal cruelty (Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the post says.

As stated, the reason for entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations was information published in a Telegram channel about dog killings in one of the villages of Kamianets-Podilskyi district.

Law enforcement officers add that the applicant and other witnesses have been questioned, the house of the family indicated by the applicant has been inspected, and relevant examinations have been appointed.

At present, facts of cruel treatment of animals have not been confirmed - the prosecutor's office reported.

