They caused almost UAH 900 thousand of damage to the capital: Heads of the Ritual Service of the municipal enterprise were served with a notice of suspicion
The director and deputy director of the Kyiv Ritual Service are suspected of overstating the cost of bricks for the construction of the columbarium wall. The losses to the capital's budget amounted to almost UAH 900 thousand.
Investigators uncovered a scheme to inflate the price of the construction of the columbarium wall at the Lesnoye Cemetery in Kyiv.
According to prosecutors, the director of the Funeral Service intentionally, starting from the stage of the working project for the construction of the columbarium wall at the Forest Cemetery in Kyiv in 2019, included the price of clinker bricks in the estimate calculations that were 2 times too high.
Subsequently, he entered into a contract with the company for the construction of the corresponding bricks of the columbarium wall. During 2019-2021, almost 82 thousand bricks were used, for which more than UAH 1.7 million was paid. But the market value of these bricks is almost 800 thousand hryvnias.
It was discovered that one of the acts of acceptance of the completed construction works was signed by his deputy on the instructions of the director.
Thus, almost UAH 900 thousand of unreasonably inflated brick cost was transferred from the city budget to the private accounts of the business entity, causing damage to the city budget in the corresponding amount.
The defendants face imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.
