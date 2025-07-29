They "arranged" disability for draft dodgers for money: a group of doctors was exposed in Kyiv, they are being prepared for suspicion

In the capital, the management and doctors of a medical institution were detained for "arranging" disabilities for money. Searches are currently underway, documentation is being seized, and the detainees are being prepared for a notice of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

... the head of the communal medical institution of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council, as well as two heads of departments — psychiatric and admission — were detained. - the report says.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this refers to the Communal Non-Profit Enterprise "Clinical Institution for Psychiatric Care "PSYCHIATRY" of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (Kyiv City State Administration)".

Details

According to the investigation, officials organized a scheme for fictitiously arranging disability groups for conscripts who sought to avoid mobilization and travel abroad under the guise of persons with disabilities.

The scheme included falsification of documents regarding alleged inpatient treatment, preparation of medical conclusions, and a subsequent decision by the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) to establish a second disability group.

In Odesa region, the SBI exposed a law enforcement officer who, together with his mother, transported evaders to Moldova

The detention under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine took place immediately after the head of the institution received the last part of the illegal benefit in the amount of 5 thousand US dollars for "arranging" the disability. The total documented amount of bribes received is 11 thousand US dollars and 4,196 UAH.

Additionally

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, searches are currently underway, documentation is being seized, all persons involved in illegal activities are being identified, as well as citizens who illegally used such "services."

Worked in a structure that replaced the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC): the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) liquidated a scheme to help draft dodgers in Zhytomyr region