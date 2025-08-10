"They are looking for a way to kill Ukraine": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia on August 10. As a result of the strike, a residential area, a bus station, and a building of one of the clinics were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the address of the head of state.

Details

As the president noted, all victims are receiving the necessary assistance. He thanked the rescuers and all relevant services for their work in saving people.

Today, Russians along the entire front perimeter, in frontline communities, in border towns, our villages - they continued to take lives again. No deadlines, no expectations from them work - they do not want to stop the killings. The only thing they are looking for is a way to kill Ukraine - Zelenskyy noted.

He drew attention to the need to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia.

Strength is needed - the strength primarily of the United States, the strength of Europe, the strength of all nations of the world that want peace and tranquility in international relations. If Russia does not want to stop the war, then its economy must be stopped – Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

On August 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, a transport infrastructure object was damaged, and there were casualties among the civilian population.