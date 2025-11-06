There will be new support packages and an important agreement for military capabilities - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new agreements with European partners regarding new opportunities in defense and active operations. New support packages and an important agreement for Ukraine's military capabilities are being prepared. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We are preparing agreements with European partners regarding our new capabilities in defense and active operations. In the coming weeks – in November – we must finalize this. There will be new support packages for Ukraine. And also – an important agreement for our military capabilities," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukraine plans diplomatic measures for the coming weeks. There is work to be done with partners in Europe and with representatives of the United States.