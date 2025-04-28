$41.750.06
"There were no calls": China denies Xi Jinping and Trump had a phone conversation about tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 782 views

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the leaders of China and the United States had not spoken recently, refuting Trump's words about a telephone conversation regarding trade duties.

"There were no calls": China denies Xi Jinping and Trump had a phone conversation about tariffs

Commenting on the statement of US President Donald Trump, who said that the President of the People's Republic of China called him about tariffs, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China stated that according to his information, the leaders of these two countries have not contacted each other recently.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Global Times

As far as I know, there have been no calls between the two presidents recently.

- said Guo Jiacun, spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on April 28.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping called him about tariffs and added that the US and China are conducting trade negotiations. On Friday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Washington to stop "misleading the public" about bilateral tariff negotiations and stated that it is not familiar with reports of whether Beijing plans to exempt some American imports from tariffs. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States
