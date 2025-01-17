There were 155 attacks in the frontline: the greatest pressure was in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 112629 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 108314 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 116313 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 118399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 144208 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106055 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 144488 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103994 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113609 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117064 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 101858 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 126597 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 91446 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 102557 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 98695 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 112629 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 144208 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 144488 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 174719 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 164255 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 98695 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 102557 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 126597 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 126105 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143979 views
There were 155 attacks in the frontline: the greatest pressure was in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27393 views

There were 155 combat engagements in various sectors of the frontline. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy carried out 64 attacks in the vicinity of 13 settlements.

There were 155 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy army continues to actively put pressure on the Pokrovske direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kruhlyakivka.

In the Liman sector, militants attacked 13 times near Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka and Terny.

In the Northern sector, the occupants attacked in the direction of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the aggressor attacked 24 times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, 18 firefights took place. The enemy stormed near Toretsk, Diliyivka, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked 64 times in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druha, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Sribne, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one militant attack in the area of Velyka Novosilka.

Two unsuccessful hostile attacks took place in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

Plus 1670 occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses17.01.25, 08:07 • 28580 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

