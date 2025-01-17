There were 155 attacks in the frontline: the greatest pressure was in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 155 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy army continues to actively put pressure on the Pokrovske direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kruhlyakivka.

In the Liman sector, militants attacked 13 times near Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka and Terny.

In the Northern sector, the occupants attacked in the direction of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the aggressor attacked 24 times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, 18 firefights took place. The enemy stormed near Toretsk, Diliyivka, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked 64 times in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druha, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Sribne, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one militant attack in the area of Velyka Novosilka.

Two unsuccessful hostile attacks took place in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

