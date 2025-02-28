"No breakthrough occurred": NSDC CCD explained the situation in Novenke area in border area of Sumy region and Russians' plan
Kyiv • UNN
The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine explained the situation in the Novenke area on the border area of Sumy region.
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council explained the situation in the Novenke area in the border area of Sumy region, stating that "the Russians are making attempts of assault actions along the border line" with infantry groups without columns of equipment, and "the breakthrough did not occur, the fighting continues", reported the Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.
Regarding the information circulating on the network that Russian troops are attacking the border area of the Sumy region, in the area of the settlement of Novenke. After verifying the information with the Defense Forces, the Center reports that at the moment the Russians are making attempts of assault actions along the border line without columns of equipment, with infantry groups. The Defense Forces are destroying the enemy. At the moment, the breakthrough has not occurred, the fighting continues
"The plan of the Russians is predictable and understandable - to try to get into the rear of the road leading from Yunakovka to Sudzha, and try to influence the logistics of the Defense Forces. But this plan is known, measures to disrupt it are being taken by the Defense Forces", - emphasized the head of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, on Telegram.
Addition
This statement was made against the background of the fact that DeepState shows the village of Novenkyi in the Sumy region as a "gray" zone, which was noted on the network.