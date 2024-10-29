There should be no re-examinations during the reorganization of the MSEC - Lyashko
Kyiv • UNN
During the reorganization, no additional reviews will be conducted by the MSECs, and preferential pensions will be paid on time. The MSECs are scheduled to be completely liquidated from January 1, 2025.
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that during the reorganization of the Medical Expert Committee there should be no additional reviews, and payments of preferential pensions should be made on time. He said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
Our goal is to ensure that no one suffers during the reorganization of the MSEC, that there are no re-examinations and that preferential pensions are paid on time
According to him, the elimination of the MSEC will solve the problems of staffing and barrier-free access
Starting January 1, 2025, Ukraine plans to completely eliminate MSECs, as the system is switching to a new approach.
Currently, the functions of the central MSEC are assigned to the Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability.
