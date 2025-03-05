There is no strike group in Belarus that could pose a threat to Ukraine - Demchenko
Spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko stated that there is no formed strike group on the territory of Belarus that would pose a threat to Ukraine. Ukrainian intelligence continues to monitor the situation for prompt response.
There is no formed strike group on the territory of Belarus that could currently pose a threat to Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, as reported by UNN.
Border with Belarus. We do not observe any unusual situations there in the recent period. There is no such formed strike group on the territory of Belarus that could currently pose a threat to our country, but despite everything, we must be ready for the development of any situations
He emphasized that the intelligence units of Ukraine are monitoring how critical the situation may be, or how and when it may change so that the military directly at the border can respond.
Supplement
The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov reported that the task of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is to try to involve Belarus in direct aggression against Ukraine. There is currently no serious change in the situation.