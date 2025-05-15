There is no exact information about the transfer of negotiations in Istanbul to May 16 - Russian media

It is not yet known for certain whether the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place today or tomorrow, May 16. There is no exact information about the possibility of postponing the meeting to May 16. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is currently known that US representatives who are to join the negotiation process are already in Istanbul. Kremlin representatives have gone to this Turkish city. And Ukraine sent its delegation there, anticipating the possibility of postponing the meeting to May 16.

There is no meeting time. There was a proposal for direct negotiations today in Turkey. Then there were only changes, so our team will be in Istanbul and some of them, it seems to me, are already there. That is, they will be in Istanbul today and just in case they will be there tomorrow. So that after that, if they go somewhere, they will fly home, suddenly someone will appear - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier during a press conference in Ankara.

Let us remind you

Russian dictator vladimir putin decided not to participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by assistant volodymyr medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Fomin.