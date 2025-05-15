There is no exact information about the transfer of negotiations in Istanbul to May 16 - Russian media

$41.540.04
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 11125 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15790 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24425 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65746 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87654 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150184 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141468 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281735 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103715 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71893 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
12:41 PM • 69144 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 11125 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 70618 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 160575 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 227809 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281735 views
There is no exact information about the transfer of negotiations in Istanbul to May 16 - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1562 views

It is not known for certain whether negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul today, May 15, or whether they have been postponed to tomorrow, May 16. Delegations have already arrived in the city.

There is no exact information about the transfer of negotiations in Istanbul to May 16 - Russian media

It is not yet known for certain whether the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place today or tomorrow, May 16. There is no exact information about the possibility of postponing the meeting to May 16. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is currently known that US representatives who are to join the negotiation process are already in Istanbul. Kremlin representatives have gone to this Turkish city. And Ukraine sent its delegation there, anticipating the possibility of postponing the meeting to May 16.

There is no meeting time. There was a proposal for direct negotiations today in Turkey. Then there were only changes, so our team will be in Istanbul and some of them, it seems to me, are already there. That is, they will be in Istanbul today and just in case they will be there tomorrow. So that after that, if they go somewhere, they will fly home, suddenly someone will appear 

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier during a press conference in Ankara.

Let us remind you

Russian dictator vladimir putin decided not to participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by assistant volodymyr medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Fomin.  

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Ankara
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
