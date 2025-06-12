It is especially unpleasant to read the public greetings of some countries to the Russian aggressor - Sybiha

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, made a statement after the greetings, in particular, from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on behalf of the American people to the Russian people on "Russia Day", noting that there can be no reward for aggression. Sybiha said this during a meeting in the Weimar+ format, reports UNN.

Details

As the minister of a country at war, it is especially unpleasant for me to read this morning public greetings from some countries to the Russian aggressor, who publicly congratulated Russia on the national holiday, congratulated the aggressor country. There can be no reward for aggression, there can be no reward for the aggressor country. I have the moral right to voice this - said Sybiha.

Let us remind

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated the Russian people on Russia Day. He reaffirmed America's commitment to constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.