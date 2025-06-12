$41.510.04
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
"Inefficient and non-transparent": political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
It is especially unpleasant to read the public greetings of some countries to the Russian aggressor - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that it is unacceptable to congratulate the aggressor country. He condemned the congratulations on the occasion of Russia Day on behalf of the American people.

It is especially unpleasant to read the public greetings of some countries to the Russian aggressor - Sybiha

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, made a statement after the greetings, in particular, from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on behalf of the American people to the Russian people on "Russia Day", noting that there can be no reward for aggression. Sybiha said this during a meeting in the Weimar+ format, reports UNN.

Details

As the minister of a country at war, it is especially unpleasant for me to read this morning public greetings from some countries to the Russian aggressor, who publicly congratulated Russia on the national holiday, congratulated the aggressor country. There can be no reward for aggression, there can be no reward for the aggressor country. I have the moral right to voice this

- said Sybiha.

Let us remind

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated the Russian people on Russia Day. He reaffirmed America's commitment to constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
United States
Ukraine
