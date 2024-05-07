There are still 15 people in hospitals in Odesa region, 5 of them in serious condition: Kiper on the consequences of Russian attacks
Kyiv • UNN
15 people, including a 4-year-old girl, remain hospitalized with injuries as a result of the recent Russian rocket attacks on Odesa on April 29, 30, and May 1, 5 of them in serious condition.
The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper spoke about the condition of the victims of the Russian attacks on Odesa on April 29, 30 and May 1, UNN reports.
Hospitals in the city and region continue to treat 15 people who were wounded as a result of Russian missile attacks on Odesa on April 29, 30, and May 1, Kiper writes.
Five people are currently in serious condition, including a 4-year-old girl who was wounded during an enemy attack on the coast of Odesa on April 29. Another ten adults are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. I wish the injured a speedy recovery