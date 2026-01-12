Queues at Krakevets and Shehyni checkpoints for entry into Ukraine - SBGS

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
05:16 AM • 10549 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 19975 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 28956 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 27402 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 27361 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 50148 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 35483 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 34899 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 44816 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 70614 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
2m/s
88%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ursula von der Leyen: Russia must prove its readiness for peace after agreeing on a plan of guarantees for UkraineJanuary 11, 10:25 PM • 8208 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 12295 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhotoJanuary 12, 12:00 AM • 11264 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 11600 views
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme02:10 AM • 6152 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 50148 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 111648 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 137996 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 107059 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 115379 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jerome Powell
Vitali Klitschko
Ali Khamenei
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Venezuela
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 11718 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 12420 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 24065 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 26620 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 82492 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
The Diplomat

Queues at Krakevets and Shehyni checkpoints for entry into Ukraine - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Queues for entry into Ukraine have been recorded at the Krakevets and Shehyni checkpoints. 210 cars and 18 buses are waiting for passage.

Queues at Krakevets and Shehyni checkpoints for entry into Ukraine - SBGS

Traffic congestion has been recorded at two border crossing points for entry into Ukraine. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

As of 08:30, 100 vehicles are waiting to enter Ukraine opposite the Krakovets border crossing point. 110 vehicles are waiting to enter opposite the Shehyni border crossing point. No traffic jams are observed at other border crossing points, either for entry or exit.

- the report says.

Also, 8 buses are waiting to enter Ukraine opposite the Krakovets border crossing point, and 10 buses are waiting opposite the Shehyni border crossing point. No accumulation of buses has been recorded for exit from Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service urged drivers to take into account weather conditions, plan their route in advance, correctly calculate travel time, and choose less congested border crossing points.

Range Rover driver injured border guard during attempted border breach - SBGS11.01.26, 12:55 • 4316 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyAuto
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine