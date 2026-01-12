Queues at Krakevets and Shehyni checkpoints for entry into Ukraine - SBGS

Traffic congestion has been recorded at two border crossing points for entry into Ukraine. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

As of 08:30, 100 vehicles are waiting to enter Ukraine opposite the Krakovets border crossing point. 110 vehicles are waiting to enter opposite the Shehyni border crossing point. No traffic jams are observed at other border crossing points, either for entry or exit. - the report says.

Also, 8 buses are waiting to enter Ukraine opposite the Krakovets border crossing point, and 10 buses are waiting opposite the Shehyni border crossing point. No accumulation of buses has been recorded for exit from Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service urged drivers to take into account weather conditions, plan their route in advance, correctly calculate travel time, and choose less congested border crossing points.

