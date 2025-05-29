There are no obstacles: Ukraine is ready to open negotiation clusters with the EU as early as June

Ukraine will be able to open the negotiating Cluster 1 on joining the EU by the end of June. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhyi, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

To the question, "Do you still have hope for opening at least one cluster of negotiations on joining the EU by the end of June?", Tykhyi replied:

We are confident that we can achieve this. There is enough will - said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He added that Ukraine has moved forward, it is ready to open negotiating clusters and "ready to promote the process of joining the EU".

Tykhyi also emphasized that "Ukraine is fulfilling the necessary tasks, the necessary "homework" to get screening.

We believe that there are no obstacles to this step, and it can be done now. We will continue to cooperate with all EU member states. I would say that we already have broad agreement among most EU member states - he noted.

Earlier, UNN wrote that European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos believes that all clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU can be opened this year, and is optimistic that Cluster 1 can be opened in June.