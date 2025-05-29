There are certain topics that Merz and I agreed not to discuss publicly: Zelenskyy on Taurus missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz not to publicly discuss the issue of transferring long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said in an interview with RTL, UNN writes.

There are certain topics that we have agreed not to talk about publicly... We discussed the Taurus issue with the Chancellor in two conversations. We are working in this direction. But I cannot give you more details. I promised this to the Chancellor, and I keep my word - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Taurus is just one of the tools that Ukraine can use for its defense, but these missiles alone will not be able to protect any country from Russian aggression.

Taurus is not the only way to stop Russia, Putin. This is not enough. We need Taurus, Patriot. We need to develop this. We need political pressure. We need powerful sanctions packages. We need the unity of Europe and America. Without this, Russia can attack anyone. If we do not strengthen Ukraine, if we do not do this, Russia can attack others - the President explained.

Addition

Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the possibility of supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. According to him, the use of these weapons systems requires long-term training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine still hopes for the supply of long-range weapons by Germany, in particular Taurus cruise missiles.