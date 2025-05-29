There are certain topics that Merz and I agreed not to discuss publicly: Zelenskyy on Taurus missiles

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7712 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22632 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 52059 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46140 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83342 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74437 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108129 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107602 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112551 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101439 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7712 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83342 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153556 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230671 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241276 views
Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43480 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 52030 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90203 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149900 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 88068 views
Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

There are certain topics that Merz and I agreed not to discuss publicly: Zelenskyy on Taurus missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

President Zelenskyy stated that there are certain agreements with the German Chancellor regarding the discussion of Taurus missiles. He also emphasized that Ukraine needs various tools for defense.

There are certain topics that Merz and I agreed not to discuss publicly: Zelenskyy on Taurus missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz not to publicly discuss the issue of transferring long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said in an interview with RTL, UNN writes.

There are certain topics that we have agreed not to talk about publicly... We discussed the Taurus issue with the Chancellor in two conversations. We are working in this direction. But I cannot give you more details. I promised this to the Chancellor, and I keep my word

- said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Taurus is just one of the tools that Ukraine can use for its defense, but these missiles alone will not be able to protect any country from Russian aggression.

Taurus is not the only way to stop Russia, Putin. This is not enough. We need Taurus, Patriot. We need to develop this. We need political pressure. We need powerful sanctions packages. We need the unity of Europe and America. Without this, Russia can attack anyone. If we do not strengthen Ukraine, if we do not do this, Russia can attack others

- the President explained.

Addition

Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the possibility of supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. According to him, the use of these weapons systems requires long-term training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine still hopes for the supply of long-range weapons by Germany, in particular Taurus cruise missiles.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
MIM-104 Patriot
Friedrich Merz
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
