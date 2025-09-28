Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall

In Odesa, a theft of property from a warehouse occurred, which was quite carefully thought out and planned, but targeted, among other things, children's tights.

Details of the incident became known to UNN from local law enforcement officers.

Context

On the evening of September 25, four men in a car visited the territory where the warehouses are located to make sure that no one was there and no one would interfere with the implementation of the criminal plan. Having made sure of this, two criminals descended into an underground tunnel that runs under the warehouses and crawled through it.

Having reached the desired place, they opened a ventilation hole in the floor and entered the premises. However, to get to the desired part of the warehouse, they had to cut through the wall with tools they had thoughtfully brought with them. From the premises into which the criminals entered, through the underground tunnel, they stole dozens of bags of leggings, socks, and children's tights.

After the stolen property was loaded into the accomplices' car, the two criminals returned to the scene of the theft and carefully plastered the wall, and also closed the entrance to the tunnel.

However, despite the carefully planned crime, according to our information, all four perpetrators were detained by the police.