Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall

08:33 AM • 828 views
07:36 AM • 5244 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
06:00 AM • 12497 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 41365 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 62604 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 76741 views
September 26, 02:01 PM • 127779 views
September 26, 01:31 PM • 54290 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 46449 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
September 26, 09:46 AM • 40168 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Popular news
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in Santa Barbara: who among the stars was at the weddingPhotoSeptember 27, 11:41 PM • 13894 views
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capitalSeptember 28, 12:37 AM • 14372 views
Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov regionSeptember 28, 01:02 AM • 17014 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy dronesSeptember 28, 01:39 AM • 25013 views
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known03:02 AM • 18693 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 35804 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 02:01 PM • 127779 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 52923 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 63302 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
September 26, 06:40 AM • 64221 views
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 17583 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 76741 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 39823 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 44852 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 46734 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Four men in Odesa stole dozens of bags of leggings, socks, and children's tights from a warehouse. The perpetrators entered the warehouse through an underground tunnel and cut through a wall, after which they were detained by the police.

Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall

In Odesa, a theft of property from a warehouse occurred, which was quite carefully thought out and planned, but targeted, among other things, children's tights.

Details of the incident became known to UNN from local law enforcement officers.

Context 

On the evening of September 25, four men in a car visited the territory where the warehouses are located to make sure that no one was there and no one would interfere with the implementation of the criminal plan. Having made sure of this, two criminals descended into an underground tunnel that runs under the warehouses and crawled through it.

Having reached the desired place, they opened a ventilation hole in the floor and entered the premises. However, to get to the desired part of the warehouse, they had to cut through the wall with tools they had thoughtfully brought with them. From the premises into which the criminals entered, through the underground tunnel, they stole dozens of bags of leggings, socks, and children's tights.

After the stolen property was loaded into the accomplices' car, the two criminals returned to the scene of the theft and carefully plastered the wall, and also closed the entrance to the tunnel.

However, despite the carefully planned crime, according to our information, all four perpetrators were detained by the police.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
Odesa