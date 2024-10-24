The world's most expensive yachts: from golden anchors to replicas of the streets of Monaco

Owning a superyacht has become a trademark of billionaires. Such vessels are often equipped with missile defense systems, but at the same time have many additions for the entertainment of guests in the form of dance floors, swimming pools and spas. On the deck of one of these yachts you can see a replica of the city streets of Monaco. About the most expensive yachts in 2024 read in the material UNN.

History Supreme - $4.8 billion

Decorated with 100 kilograms of pure gold and platinum, this ultra luxurious yacht. British designer Stuart Hughes, known for his sometimes crazy ideas embodying luxury and wealth, such as a gold iPhone for $ 15 million, joined in its creation.

The 100-foot vessel reportedly belongs to Malaysian businessman Robert Kuok (the richest man in Malaysia, one of the world's 100 richest people. His business interests are very wide: from oil production and cargo transportation to hotel business and publishing). History Supreme is the leader in the rating of the most expensive yachts with a large margin.

The vessel is covered with platinum and gold from bow to stern, and the handrails, anchors, and dining area are also covered with precious metals. The master bedroom on the yacht also surprises with incredibly expensive interior elements: it is decorated with platinum, and the wall panels are made of meteorite stone and real tyrannosaurus bone.

Although designer Stuart Hughes has publicly announced details of the yacht on his website, some boat enthusiasts are convinced it's all a hoax as the vessel hasn't been seen in over a decade.

Eclipse $1.5 billion

This 162-meter yacht belongs to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. This vessel is equipped with an advanced missile defense system, bulletproof windows and technology that blocks unauthorized filming of what goes on behind those windows.

Aside from safety, the Eclipse is completely in keeping with the hedonistic lifestyle one would expect from a billionaire oligarch. There are 24 cabins, two pools (one of which converts into a dance floor), a disco lounge, and even a mini-submarine that dives to depths of 160 feet.

This magnificent yacht was created by the renowned German boatbuilders Blohm+Voss.

We should add that when Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK, this yacht was moved to the area of the Caribbean Islands, but later it was seen off the coast of Turkey.

Streets of Monaco - $1 billion

This 155 meter yacht is designed by Yacht Island Design in collaboration with BMT Nigel Gee. It is probably still in the final completion and launching phase. According to the concept, the yacht will represent the epitome of the streets of Monaco.

The Streets of Monaco will feature replicas of iconic landmarks such as the Monte Carlo Casino and Hotel de Paris, and will even have a functional go-kart track replicating the famous Grand Prix circuit. Resembling a five-star hotel, the yacht will also have a spa, gym, cafe and multiple pools for guests. It will be able to accommodate up to 16 guests and will require a crew of 70 people to operate it.

Scheherazade - $700 million

The length of this superyacht is 140 meters. The rooms on the yacht are inlaid with gold. The yacht has a total of 22 cabins that can accommodate 40 guests and a total crew of 94 people. There is a sauna, a hammam, a cryotherapy chamber, and a whirlpool room. However, the yacht does not have outdoor pools, which are common on yachts of this size - probably for safety reasons and to maintain more privacy. There is, however, an indoor pool that can be converted into a dance floor.

Despite all these amenities, the yacht has not been operated since 2022 after it was confiscated by the Italian authorities. The actual owners of the yacht are still unknown to the public. According to open sources, the yacht moored several times in the Russian port of Sochi until 2022. According to some reports, the owner is Eduard Khudainatov, the former CEO of the Russian state oil company Rosneft, against whom the EU imposed sanctions in June 2022. Bloomberg reported that American officials claimed in court documents that Khudainatov was the "fictitious owner" of two yachts, including the Scheherazade, on behalf of Russian dictator Putin.

Azzam - 600 million

This 180-meter vessel was launched in 213 and was once owned by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the late president of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi. Speed is one of the most impressive features of this superyacht, which can reach speeds of up to 32 knots using two gas turbines and two diesel engines.

The interior of the yacht features pearls. The yacht also has a missile defense system and her master bedroom is bulletproof.

The Koru - $500 million

The yacht is owned by Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos. The 127-meter vessel is the tallest vessel of this type and has three masts towering 70 meters.

The Koru has all the amenities worthy of a billionaire's luxury: a state-of-the-art movie theater, lounge, Jacuzzi, gym, two swimming pools and even a wooden sculpture depicting the Scandinavian goddess Freya.

The yacht can accommodate 18 guests and has 40 crew members.