The world's largest cruise ship makes its maiden voyage

On January 27, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, embarked on its maiden voyage. The company claims that its ship will usher in a "new era of vacationing." Bloomberg reports UNN.

Details

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said that Icon is designed to be 24% more efficient than the international standard for new ships.

The liner will embark on a seven-day trip to the tropical islands. The huge Icon of the Seas is 365 meters long and almost 50 meters wide and has 20 decks. It can accommodate 7,600 passengers and 2,350 crew members. The cost of tickets for it starts from 200 to 800 thousand hryvnias.

The ship is powered by natural gas, and environmentalists have warned that it is leaking harmful methane into the air.

For the first time since the pandemic, demand for cruise travel is growing, next year could be a record year for global operators