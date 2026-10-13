The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.

Electronic Arts has announced the renewal of its partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, meaning that the women's football club Richmond from the Ted Lasso series will appear in the EA FC27 football simulator, UNN reports.

Believe it. Ted Lasso, Coach Beard and the Lady Greyhounds of AFC Richmond bring belief and skill to the "World's Game." Make your mark in FC27 - EA SPORTS FC said in a post.

According to Games Press, Electronic Arts has announced the renewal of its partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, through which fan-favorite Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond return to EA SPORTS FC in more diverse ways than ever before, with new opportunities to play and manage the team.

For the first time ever, fans will be able to play as Richmond's women's team in EA SPORTS FC™ 27, where legendary characters, locations and themed rewards await them in Career Mode, Football Ultimate Team™ and other modes.

The Ted Lasso series celebrates the power of football to bring people together, and that is exactly what FC 27 was created for. FC 27 gives players more ways to play and connect than ever before, and Richmond is the perfect club to embrace them. Fans can take to the pitch alongside the women's team in Kick Off mode, take charge of the Lady Greyhounds as Ted in Career Mode, and represent Richmond in their own club in Football Ultimate Team - said Jeff Sharma, EA SPORTS FC Vice President of Brand.

Nelson Road Stadium is also returning to the game, giving fans the opportunity to play and manage the team at the legendary Dog Track.

It was an incredibly special feeling to play as Richmond for the first time in the game, and it is simply amazing to see myself become part of the Lady Greyhounds team in EA SPORTS FC 27. Our fans see Richmond as something more than just a fictional club. Giving people the opportunity to play and interact with the women's team on the pitch in FC 27 feels like a fantastic new chapter, and I hope players will enjoy making us part of their football stories - said Abby Hearn, who played the role of the striker in the series for Jemma Jay.

Supplement

"Ted Lasso" is an American sports comedy television series based on the character of the same name, portrayed by Jason Sudeikis in a promotional video for the English Premier League produced by NBC Sports. The series' first season began on August 14, 2020, on the Apple TV+ service, and due to its success with viewers, the series was renewed for a second season just five days after its premiere.

The series' fourth season was released in September 2026, and the plot revolves around Richmond's women's team.

We remind you

In July, Electronic Arts revealed the release of the new EA Sports FC 27 series, which featured new gameplay mechanics and new modes, as well as, for the first time in several years, announced the return of the Richmond football club along with its women's team led by the legendary Ted Lasso, as well as the return of Alex Hunter.