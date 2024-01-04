The White House sees no signs of abuse of military aid in Ukraine

The White House sees no signs of large-scale corruption or abuse of military aid by the Ukrainian army. This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, during a briefing on January 3, UNN reports.

We work very, very hard to make sure that every weapon that we provide to Ukraine has some kind of accountability system for it. So that we can assure the Congress and the American people that this equipment is being used properly on the battlefield. And we have not seen any indication that this (accountability in Ukraine - ed.) is not in place, or that there is widespread corruption or abuse by the Ukrainian army - Kirby said.

According to him, not to mention each individual artillery shell, the types of materiel that the United States provides to Ukraine are subject to rigorous accountability. For this purpose, the United States has added experts and people to the team in Kyiv.

John Kirby also said that it is important that the US Congress approves the US President's request for additional funding for Ukraine, as the US has provided Ukraine with the last security assistance package for which it had funds.