The White House confirmed preparations for a meeting between Trump and Zelensky - Politico

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday during the NATO summit. This was reported by Politico, citing an unnamed White House official, UNN informs.

Details

The publication notes that the meeting takes place against the backdrop of attention to Russia's war against Ukraine receding into the background due to the Israeli-Iranian conflict.

Ahead of the summit, it was unclear whether Zelenskyy would attend, due to concerns that the visit would not be worth his time without a guarantee of a personal meeting with Trump. Earlier this month, Zelenskyy flew to Canada for a meeting of G7 world leaders in the hope of meeting with the US president, but Trump left the summit early - reminds the media.

The authors also point out that on Tuesday morning on board Air Force One, heading to The Hague, Trump said he would "probably" meet with Zelenskyy, although he had not confirmed it at the time.

"They last met face-to-face in April at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican during the funeral of Pope Francis. It was their first personal meeting after their passionate February conversation in the Oval Office," the publication adds.

Recall

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that the Ukrainian delegation is preparing for a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump in The Hague. According to him, negotiations with the American side are already underway.

