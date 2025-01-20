The week in Ukraine starts with warmth: weather forecast for today

On Monday, January 20, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. No significant precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, in the morning in the northern part there will be fog in some places; in the Carpathians, there will be ice on the roads in some places. The wind is mostly northwest, 5-10 m / s.

The temperature will be 2-7° Celsius during the day, up to 10° in the southwestern part.

The weather in Kyiv region and the capital will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation.

There is fog in the region at night and in the morning.

Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature will be 2-7°C during the day; in Kyiv, 3-5°C during the day.