The week in Ukraine starts with warmth: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
On January 20, Ukraine is forecast to have cloudy weather with clearings without significant precipitation. In the north, there will be fog in some places, ice in the Carpathians, and daytime temperatures will be from +2 to +10 degrees.
On Monday, January 20, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. No significant precipitation.
Details
According to weather forecasters, in the morning in the northern part there will be fog in some places; in the Carpathians, there will be ice on the roads in some places. The wind is mostly northwest, 5-10 m / s.
The temperature will be 2-7° Celsius during the day, up to 10° in the southwestern part.
The weather in Kyiv region and the capital will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation.
There is fog in the region at night and in the morning.
Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s.
The temperature will be 2-7°C during the day; in Kyiv, 3-5°C during the day.