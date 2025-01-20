The week in Ukraine starts with warmth: weather forecast for today

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 112629 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 108314 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 116313 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 118399 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 144208 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106055 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 144488 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103994 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113609 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117064 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The week in Ukraine starts with warmth: weather forecast for today

The week in Ukraine starts with warmth: weather forecast for today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35313 views

On January 20, Ukraine is forecast to have cloudy weather with clearings without significant precipitation. In the north, there will be fog in some places, ice in the Carpathians, and daytime temperatures will be from +2 to +10 degrees.

On Monday, January 20, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. No significant precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, in the morning in the northern part there will be fog in some places; in the Carpathians, there will be ice on the roads in some places. The wind is mostly northwest, 5-10 m / s.  

The wind is mostly northwest, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature will be 2-7° Celsius during the day, up to 10° in the southwestern part.  

Image

The weather in Kyiv region and the capital will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation.

There is fog in the region at night and in the morning.

Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature will be 2-7°C during the day; in Kyiv, 3-5°C during the day.  

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

